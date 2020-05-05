Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla came together when they were trapped inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz Gill openly proclaimed her love for Sidharth while the latter believed that she was the closest to him inside the house. After coming out, they did a music video and some performances which were loved by all. Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘My Heart Wasn’t In MSK; I Was Irritated With Guys Coming To Impress Me’; Regrets Doing The Show

Shehnaaz said that Big Boss was always her dream and that she has matured much more after being a part of the show. In an interview with The Times Of India, Shehnaaz said, “I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai (I have matured and understood the ways of the world). While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show.”

In the interview, Shehnaaz Gill now addressed their equation and said that they are friends, and will remain so, even in the future. “He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuch bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge,” she said. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla featured in a music video together- Bhula Dunga, and the song was a huge hit.

In the previous interview with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz said, "I think I lost a lot of people when I signed MSK, who would've voted for me otherwise. Hence, I shouldn't have done that show. I really didn't know the details of MSK. Main itna sochti hi nahi. Bas jo man mein aaye at a given instant, woh kar deti hoon. Mujhe ab samajh aa raha hai that before signing any contract, I should read every word of it."