Shehnaaz Gill Slams Himanshi Khurana For Leaking Her Nude Photos Online & Calling Her Aunty

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shehnaaz and Himanshi had very well known controversy. It was visible when Himanshi entered as a wild card contestant and Shehnaaz started crying like a baby after seeing her entering the house. Bigg Boss 13 has over now and you must be wondering why are we talking about them now. Well, we got our hands on a throwback video of foe-turned-friends; when Sana can be seen accusing Himanshi of leaking her photos and body-shaming her.

The clip begins with Shehnaaz saying, “Teri mummy toh kisi ke saath bhaag gayi thi aur fir uske baap tumhara papa tumhe chod ke chala gaya tha. Tum mujhe bolti ho na jitni tumhari aukar hai, tum mentally torture karte ho bande ko aur jab hum agaye na apni aukad pe, tu jo karna hai kar. Aunty lagdi hai.” She then goes onto reveal how Himanshi used to get information on all the models, basically her competitors, and a leaked photos of her. Shehnaaz added if Himanshi had asked, she would have sent her ‘full-nude’ photos on her phone.

Further, Shehnaaz slams Himanshi for overreacting to her criticism. If she didn’t like her song, she didn’t. Shehnaaz also accused Himanshi of secretly playing games, whereas she does it in open. She goes onto call Himanshi in maidaan and says that she doesn’t care if Himanshi leaks the recordings. Watch the video:

Talking about Shehnaaz and Himanshi’s current equation, it looks like the two have buried the hatchet after their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and have moved on in their respective personal and professional lives. Great, isn’t it?