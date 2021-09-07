Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Remembers The Late Actor Siddharth Shukla, Called Him ‘SHER’

The news of the demise of famous TV industry actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has given a deep shock to the entertainment world. Sidharth Shukla died on 2 September due to a heart attack. The way Sidharth suddenly left everyone at the age of 40, no one can believe it. He was the only son of his family. This time is very difficult for his family and his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. After the death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill looked absolutely insensitive. At that time his brother Shehbaz Badesha was seen handling him. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had a special connection with ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Also, Sidharth had a good bonding with Shehnaaz’s family. Shehbaz has shared a post on social media remembering the actor which is quite emotional.



Recently, Shehbaz has once again shared a post for Sidharth. Let us tell you that Shehbaz Gill is very active on social media. But after the death of Sidharth. Shehbaz is also remembering Sidharth Shukla on social media. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Gill recently remembered Sidharth Shukla once again through his official Instagram account. Shehbaz has shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla. In this picture, Sidharth is wearing a black shirt and laughing. Sharing the picture, Shehbaz wrote, “Nothing shakes this smiling heart.” Along with this, Shehbaz has also described Sidharth Shukla as a lion. Recently, Shehbaz has once again remembered him on social media with a picture of Sidharth Shukla. Along with sharing the picture, Shehbaz has also shared Sidharth Shukla’s photo on his Instagram story. Seeing this post, it is clear that like sister Shehnaaz, Shehbaz also had a strong connection with Sidharth and she is very sad after his departure.



Shehnaaz Gill is completely broken after the death of Sidharth Shukla. He is in a very bad condition. She is completely unconscious and cannot hold back her tears. Seeing the condition of his sister, Shehbaz reached Mumbai yesterday to handle her. Seeing the tears of Shehnaaz Gill who reached Sidharth’s funeral, the hearts of the fans were also completely broken. At the funeral of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz ‘s brother Shehbaz was there the whole time and was seen handling her.



