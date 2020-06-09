Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint inside a parked car. These accusations made a stir in the industry and everyone was shocked. Shehnaaz had talked about his father’s lose nature but none could believe that he could rape someone. Now, Santokh has shared an image on social media where he is seen thanking all his fans and everyone who trusted him and that truth prevails no matter what. It hits that he had been freed of the rape charges.

Shehnaaz and her father shared a selfie on the their social media handles showing the victory sign while sitting in his car, he also thanked fans for the support. Santokh also revealed how despite the day, the truth has finally prevailed. “Thoda time Laga lekin sichai Ki Jeet Hui thank you guys,” read Santokh’s caption. He then shared a picture of him with his wife and thanked everyone who trusted him and believed that he is innocent. “Jinko mere upar Vishwas tha Ke Main Nirdosh Hoon Unka thank you,” he captioned the selfie.

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye.com, Shehnaaz gill’s brother Shehbaaz rubbished all the allegations. He was quoted saying by the entertainment portal, “Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for recording of it.”

