Shehnaaz Gill’s Suitor Balraj Sayal Wants Her To Get Together With Sidharth Shukla

Some time back, we shared with you the update that Abu Malik, who was a co-contestant on the show Bigg Boss 13 revealed that Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla ate in a relationship. He gave an interview where he said that the two are madly in love and ‘behad pyar karte hai’. Now, a probable suitor of Shehnaaz Gill from her Swayamver Mujhse Shadi Karoge has said that no one else could keep Shehnaaz that happy. She should get back with Sidharth Shukla only.

“People feel that SidNaaz was a drama. Just because Sidharth was a strong contender, Shehnaaz wanted to make connection and go long in the game. But that’s not true at all. She is genuinely in love with him. And I pray to God that they come together as I know Sidharth also becomes very happy when she is around. I am saying this because I remember that when we went to shoot for Music Mirchi Awards where they performed together, maine dekha Shehnaaz ke face pe jo charm missing tha vo wapas aa gaya and similar was his case. Both are my good friends, agar saath aa jaaye mujhe to bohot accha lagega. Maine Shehnaaz se kaha bhi, ki tujhse shaadi nahi kar paaya but teri shaadi pe zaroor aaunga,” Said Balraj.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s latest music video Bhula Dunga is breaking the internet. Talking to the media on its success, Sidharth said, “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her!”