Many people have come forward to speak on the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old star committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra house on June 14. Shekhar Suman has been really disturbed by the shocking news. And one major reason behind it is that he feels connected to Sushant Singh Rajput as he was also from Bihar. He has taken to his twitter handle to put forward his views on the same. Now, Shekhar Suman in a press conference claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput changed 50 Sim Cards in the past few months.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Shekhar Suman opened up about his claims made on Sushant Singh Rajput and said that all the information he has is based on what he is seeing and reading in news articles. Shekhar was quoted saying, “What I’m saying is what I’m seeing and what has been fed on the social media and newspaper reports and everything else. This is not my personal conjecture, it is on the basis of what I am seeing and reading. That also I read somewhere. This is nothing that I personally know because I didn’t know Sushant, we were never close. The only interaction I had with him was when he was my co-competitor on a show. After that we never met. But the Bihari connection, the fact that I had lost my son, those were the emotional connections. I felt that one should raise one’s voice and not just keep silent if there is a doubt. It should be either you convince me or I convince you kind of a thing. These are not my personal information, but this is what I have been told and what I have read.”

While demanding a CBI inquiry in the Sushant’s case, Shekhar stated that there should be no hurry in declaring Sushant’s death as an open and shut case. He also added that he has an intuition that maybe there is something more in Sushant’s death.

