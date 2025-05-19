Shekhar Suman Recalled Removing All Religious Idols From His House After The Death of His 11-Year-Old Son Ayush

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman once talked about the darkest phase of his life when he lost his elder son Ayush. His son passed away at the age of just 11 due to a serious illness. Shekhar recalled this painful moment when a director called him for shooting despite his son’s critical condition. He told how Ayush held his hand and asked him not to go. The tragedy shook Shekhar deeply, causing a crisis of faith, and he removed all the religious idols from his house.

Shekhar Suman remembers his late son. In an interview, Shekhar recalled heart-wrenching moments with his son Ayush. When he held him tightly and kept praying for a miracle. He shared a painful memory when a director asked him to shoot despite Ayush’s critical condition. When he was about to leave, Ayush held his hand and said, ‘Papa, don’t go today, please.’ Shekhar then told his son that he would be back soon.

After Ayush’s tragic death, Shekhar Suman’s faith waned. In his grief, he closed the temple in his house and removed all the idols. He said that he could no longer believe in a God who had made him so sad by taking away his innocent child. He also revealed that Ayush’s pain was so great that even his wife prayed for him to be free from the pain. Shekhar said that he is still not fully recovered and thinks about Ayush every day.

Shekhar Suman had earlier spoken about his son Ayush and the struggle he faced when he found out in 1989 that his son Ayush was seriously ill. He felt his world was falling apart. His career, life, and family were all hanging by a thread. He spent countless days holding his son in his arms, saddened that they had very little time to spend together.