Sherlyn Chopra Files A Police Complaint Of Sexual Molestation Against Sajid Khan!

Film Director Sajid Khan is holding the top position in the Bollywood Hall of Shame, his troubles are not melting down. The controversy was already at its peak regarding her participation in Bigg Boss-16, now actress Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan.

A year ago, when the Me Too campaign was at its peak in India, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual abuse by several Bollywood personalities. Sherlyn Chopra was also one of those people who made such allegations against Sajid Khan.

But this time when Sajid Khan is participating in the popular TV show Big Boss 16, a big controversy arose as to why the makers of Big Boss made Sajid a participant even after so many sexual abuse allegations against him.

Sherlyn filed a police complaint

in a recent update, Sherlyn Chopra reached Juhu Police Station with her lawyer and filed a case against Sajid Khan. Sherlyn alleged that Sajid flashed his private part in front of her and asked her to touch it and rate it and also forcibly tried to touch her body parts in the wrong way.

A letter was also written to Anurag Thakur

Sherlyn Chopra told the journalists that the letter has also been written to Anurag Thakur, Information and Broadcasting Minister, in which he demanded the immediate ban on the broadcast of Bigboss and also demanded strict action against Sajid Khan.

Sherlyn Chopra raised the issue on social media

Sherlyn Chopra has also shared this information through social media to share information regarding the letter sent to the Ministry of information and Broadcast.

Sherlyn Chopra shared all the information with the media in a press conference and told that she asked the makers of Big Boss to take out Sajid from the show many times but neither any action was taken nor did she get any reply. But now she will fight till the end and it is a fight for the honour of every woman.

Sherlyn Chopra made serious allegations in a tweet of sexual abuse on Sajid, referring to the incident that happened in 2005. Then many other celebrities made similar serious allegations against Sajid. Recently, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has also made such type of serious allegations against Sajid Khan.