Sherlyn Chopra Revealed, Raj Kundra Said That Shilpa Shetty Liked My Videos

On Saturday 6 August, the police questioned actress Sherlyn Chopra for 8 hours in the Raj Kundra pornographic film case. During this, many questions were asked to Sherlyn, how was her relationship with Raj Kundra. After coming out and interacting with the media, Sherlyn revealed how Raj Kundra cheated her by taking the name of Shilpa Shetty. Raj kept telling them that Shilpa likes her videos. At the same time, Sherlyn admitted that she did not have such expectations from a big name like Raj Kundra. While talking to India Today, Sherlyn said that I do not know where to start and end my statement. I never thought that I would be involved in such a scandal. Sherlyn said that when I met Raj, I thought that my life would change. I’ll get a big break. I never thought that Shilpa Shetty who is such a big name in Bollywood, her husband Raj would ask me to do such a thing. Sherlyn claims that Raj always told her that there is nothing wrong with what he is doing. The actress further said, ‘After signing the agreement with Raj’s company Armsprime, I kept on doing videos for him, and gradually the videos went from glamour to bold, bold to seminude, seminude to nude.



Talking about Shilpa, Sherlyn told that Raj implicated her by saying that Shilpa likes her videos. Because of this, I got more motivation to work in such videos. When you are motivated by people like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t think right or wrong. When I saw that I was being praised for doing such videos, I thought let’s do more. Hearing Raj Kundra’s plea, Justice AS Gadkari today said that the custodial remand by the Metropolitan Magistrate is just as per law and there is no need to interfere in it. In this way, this decision for Raj Kundra is no less than a setback.