Sherlyn Chopra Submits A Complaint Against Sajid Khan; Here’s Why!

Sherlyn Chopra filed a police complaint today against filmmaker Sajid Khan at Mumbai’s Juhu police station. The actress has done so to draw attention to a traumatic occurrence in 2005 in which she was groped.

According to Sherlyn’s spokeswoman, “We do not want to reveal the areas, but we have filed it under insulting a woman’s modesty. We’ve also reported how he appeared on Bigg Boss to erase his image. Sherlyn Chopra has filed a complaint with the police, as well as the deputy commissioner and the National Women’s Commission.”

Sohail Sharif, her lawyer, summarized the happenings and stated, “Sherlyn submitted a police complaint against Sajid Khan today under several sections, and she has already sent it to the Juhu police station to record a FIR against Sajid under Section 354 for insulting a woman’s modesty. One of Sherlyn’s demands is that Sajid be removed from the Bigg Boss show. She has already written to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister. In a few days, we’ll send a warning to Colors TV to cease showing Bigg Boss episodes when Sajid is present.”

This is not the first time a female actor has protested against Sajid Khan’s participation in the Bigg Boss program. Tanushree Dutta, widely regarded as one of the first women to initiate the #MeToo movement in India, protested the show casting Sajid for the newest season just a few days ago. Singer Sona Mohapatra and actor Ali Fazal have also spoken out against Sajid Khan’s participation in the show, demanding his eviction from the show. All of these people have suggested that the claims of sexual misconduct made against Sajid by many women during the #MeToo movement should be taken seriously.