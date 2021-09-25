The actor Sidharth Malhotra recently made a trip to Leh to initiate the primary Himalayan Film Festival with an extraordinary screening of his much-discussed film ‘Shershaah’. On Friday, he imparted a photograph to the Honorable Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur.

Expressing his excitement, the entertainer stated: “Today he opened the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with ‘Shershaah’. It was a complete honor to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr. Anurag Thakur. Thanks for having us”.

Before the day, Sidharth posted a photograph from Leh alongside the Caption, “The earth has music for those who listen – William Shakespeare.”

NCB Got Angry Over Granting Bail To Bharti Singh And Harsh Limbachiyaa In A Drug Case

After the initial occasion, the entertainer is prepared to say goodbye to Ladakh. On Saturday morning, he dropped staggering pictures of the fantasy area. In the photos, he can be seen brandishing a dark polo neck T-shirt that he combined with coordinating with pants and a coat. Sidharth looked smart as he finished his look with upscale shades. Sharing the pictures on his handle, he expressed, “Thank you Leh for being a warm host once again! Until we meet next time … ” The beautiful location and elegant appearance are simply not to be missed!

Sidharth was seen going to the occasion with his director. Vishnuvardhan and other colleagues. Kiara, who assumed the part of Dimple Cheema in the film, couldn’t go to the occasion since she was caught up with filming in Mumbai. She took her Instagram story and composed a wonderful note. She expressed: “Physically in Mumbai, but my heart is in Ladakh! Leh will always feel very special as I did my first shot for my first film in this beautiful city, it is a proud moment to see our film Shershaah being honored at the First Himalayan Festival. ”

On the Work front, the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ star has two energizing projects in his kitty. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Mission Manju’, which will stamp her Bollywood debut.