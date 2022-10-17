Shibani Dandekar Reacts To ‘Nasty’ People Taking Dig At Her Karwa Chauth Post!

Shibani Dandekar recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth. Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani exchanged vows on February 19 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Javed Akhtar’s house in Sukun. Shibani recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a red outfit as she flaunted her designer mangalsutra.

The actor and reality TV personality shared a note about how she did not fast for Farhan during the festival celebrated by married Hindu women. She has responded to a section of social media users who mocked her Karwa Chauth post. They said that she shared her Karwa Chauth post for ‘monetary’ reasons.

On Monday, Shivani took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of Instagram users discussing her recent Karwa Chauth post. She wrote a note in response to a screenshot originally posted on Instagram Stories by Otherwarya (Aishwarya Subramanyam) account.

It showed an exchange between two users. One said, “Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised… all monetary.” Responding to users’ DMs to herself, Aishwarya wrote, “Please never be surprised.” She added a story which said, “All. Celebrities. Are. The Same.”

On the other hand, Shibani wrote, “There is a not so new bully in town. My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the b***s to tag me like I’m going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bulls*** and be silent!”

Her original post read, “Immortalising my first-ever Karwa Chauth with this beautiful and timeless Bvlgari mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn’t fast but the love and banter for Farhan Akhtar say it all. Let’s celebrate Love.” She added hashtags such as “happy Karwa Chauth,” “Bulgari mangalsutra,” and “collab.”