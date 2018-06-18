The entertainment world is full of gossips and buzzes. Here, the new gossip in the town is on the Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty’s alleged pregnancy. The actress’s pictures hit the internet after she was spotted coming out of a diagnostic lab with reports in her hand which connoted a hint of Shilpa’s pregnancy. Furthermore, earlier this June on 8th, Hubby Raj Kundra and son Viaan celebrated their mum’s birthday. And the words “To the super se upar, daughter, sister, wife and mum” iced on the delicious birthday cake. Is the “mum” word furtively hinting towards the second pregnancy?

Look at the pictures:

Since the pictures of Shilpa Shetty coming out of diagnostic lab went online. Twitter created a hashtag for her #ShilpaKoKyaHua as her fans are questioning her. And to calm down her fans and social media, Shilpa took to Twitter to respond the buzz. She tweets, “#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan! I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What’s all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnant #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure” and clarifies that she’s not pregnant and had gone for a regular health checkup.

Here, the glimpses of how fans go crazy about the actress’s pregnancy and created some fun memes. Memes like “Shilpa outside a lab! – Daya..! Dal me Kuch toh kala hai” and “Test karwaake ke Shilpa good news btaane chali” bombarding the twitter and social media.

Here are some snapshots:

Now, when Shilpa denied the pregnancy buzz and confirmed that she’s not pregnant. All the buzz and fun memes have been stopped. After that, the actress spotted celebrating Eid festival with the B-town well-knowns Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabana Azmi and more. To give a quick glance from the Eid celebration, she posted the video on Instagram along with the cute caption, “Not a Sunday.. but it’s EID BINGE.. Rare to get Khubaani ka Meeta with custard and ice cream. Yummmmm toh cheat to banta hai.. So when I cheat ( on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!!#funday binging with @diamirzaofficial and @aditiraohydari. Thanks, @anilskapoor for the special appearance with your “2bits” Thank you and love you @azmishabana18 for the epic spread. Video courtesy @sahil_insta_sangha (who patiently tolerated our madness) #stuffed #eidmubarak #instagood #saturdaybinge #cheatmeal #crazy #impromptu.”

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkFcL7chS_y/?taken-by=theshilpashetty

Apart from this, fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps sharing the fitness tips and endorses the lots of fitness brands. Besides being a yoga expert, she has also written books “The Great Indian Diet” and The Diary of a Domestic Diva”.