Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Bear The Expenses Of Shamita Shetty? Actress Replied

Due to the controversy between Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, her entire family has come into the limelight. Because of Raj, Shilpa is on the target of people, along with this Shilpa Shetty has also come into the news. Because of Raj, Shamita is being trolled on every activity for the last few days. In the past, when Shamita was spotted going to the salon, people had told her a lot. Now there is a discussion about Shamita that all her expenses are borne by sister Shilpa Shetty and Jiju Raj Kundra. Shamita herself has now responded to this discussion.





Talking to Bombay Times, Shamita said, ‘Let me make it clear to you that I take care of myself and am not dependent on anyone’. On the question of her comparison with sister Shilpa Shetty, she said that she always aspired to be like her elder sister. Shamita also said that she doesn’t feel bad, but she often thinks that how can people expect two persons to achieve the same things in life? Let us tell you that Shamita Shetty started her career with Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Mohabbatein’. However, Shamita’s Bollywood career was not as successful as that of Shilpa Shetty. Shamita has definitely appeared in some shows.

Now there is news that the actress can be seen in Bigg Boss 15. But there is no confirmed news about it yet. But according to the report of Peeping Moon, ‘Shamita can also participate in the show’. If the actress goes to Bigg Boss, it will obviously be a very difficult decision for her right now because her sister Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is currently in jail and due to this, the Shetty family is facing a lot of difficulties. Raj Kundra was arrested for making pornographic films and is currently in judicial custody.