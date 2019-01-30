Shilpa Shetty Asks Hubby Raj To Make Her Hot In Delhi’s Cold: Here’s What He Did

Share

Married on November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the power couples of Bollywood. They have been together for more than a decade now and have a son together. The couple always gives some serious couple goals with their pictures and outings together. They also post some really love-coated messages on social media and make everyone jealous. Here they are with another social media goal-worthy post.

A few days back, Shilpa shared a lovely snap on her official Instagram account and captioned it as, “All set to sparkle and shine in the capital tonight!” To this post, Shilpa’s lovely husband, Raj Kundra commented, “Mam, you are so hot! I want to take a selfie with you, please”. In reply to this, Shilpa wrote, “Brrrrr @rajkundra9 Sir it’s soooo cold here in Delhi, need you to make me hot”, followed by a hug and a heart emoji. To this comment of Shilpa’s came an interesting and funny reply by Raj that could be read as, “If you became any hotter, I would be worried about global warming mam!” Here are the snapshots of the conversation:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one lovely couple, don’t you agree guys?