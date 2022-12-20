Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Snow Time With Her Kids, Her Daughter’s Reaction On Touching Ice Will Melt You; Watch!

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is vacationing in London with her family. The actor shared a cute video. It features her kids Viaan and Samisha. They were playing in the snow. She mentioned that it was her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Samisha’s first time experiencing snow.

In the video, Shilpa was seen in a gray and black sweater. She wore black pants as she played in the snow with her son Viaan. Both were seen throwing snowballs at each other. Samisha, however, was not too keen on touching the snow. She let it go when Viaan asked her to pick a handful. She looked cute in a brown fur jacket as well as beige tights. She wore matching boots.

Shilpa captioned it, “In the season of candy canes, wreaths, holly, and mistletoe. I like to take things a little slow… To fill your hearts with that warm and fuzzy glow. All you need is tons of laughter, oodles of giggles… And, your little one getting her very first handful of snow. #holidayseason #snow #londondiaries #holidays #kids #childlikewonder #explore #reelsviral.”

Sophie Choudry commented, “Cutiesssss.” Abhimanyu Dassani commented heart emojis. Fans commented, “Samisha looking so cute” “Aaawwo cute princess,” “The nature blooms in children’s happiness” etc.

With the action comedy Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, Shilpa made her acting comeback this year. However, the film failed to perform at the box-office. She will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s up-and-coming web series, Indian Police Force alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The program will focus on the “selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism” of police personnel across the country.