Shilpa Shetty Kundra Opens Up About Her Wait To become A Mother Again; “Trying For Second Child For Five Years”, Says The Actress

Though finding the love of your life and tying the knot might seem like the biggest decisions of your life, the biggest turn comes up when you embrace the indescribable feeling off parenthood. Sure it comes with its own lot of responsibilities and duties, it is one of the most cherished and treasured feeling in the whole universe.One such couple who were once again blessed with such joy and sense of fulfillment was that of Bollywood diva and fitness personality, Shilpa Shetty, and her husband Raj Kundra.

Sharing the news with her fans and followers on February 15, 2020, the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced the arrival of their baby girl Samisha, born via surrogacy. Along with an adorable picture of their little munchkin’s hand, she wrote a heartfelt caption, “||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah||. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle…With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Though the couple is immensely happy with the new addition, they could not deny the long eight year gap between their two children. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, while sharing the details of her second child, the actress opened up about her five year long wait and said, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.” Thanking her team for helping her in completing all her work before she could take a long break, she further stated that she always wanted a girl child and revealed how she came up with the name, Samisha, “I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter.”