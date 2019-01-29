Shilpa Shetty looks like million bucks in the most unusual sari ever! See pics

Share

It was a next level starry in night in Mumbai on Saturday when biggest of Bollywood stars gathered together at Umang, the annual Mumbai Police celebration event. Big B, SRK, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh are just a few to name who graced the event with their presence.

Dressed in a pristine white suit from Manish Malhotra’s label, newly married Anushka Sharma also made her first public appearance post marriage.

The Queen of Hindi film industry, Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful beyond words in a traditional red and green saree teamed up with complementing heavy jewellery.

Deepika Padukone too clad herself in a saree. She opted for an all-black Sabyasachi drape and completed the look with a neat hair-bun and nude makeup.

Alia Bhatt kept it subtle and basic in a white and grey embroidered palazzo suit. The mini bindi added oodles of charm to her look! What say?

Sridevi hogged the limelight as she shimmered in a heavy sequined white ensemble. The ‘Mom’ actress was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor.

The event also had Malaika Arora Khan, Daisy Shah, Kriti Sanon who too left no stone unturned to keep their style quotient high!

But one actress who turned maximum heads with her experimental sartorial choice last night is none other than Shilpa Shetty! It is quite a known fact that no one does six yards drape better than her in tinsel town. Shilpa is not a hot bod inspiration but has also given us some major saree goals! This fitness connoisseur dares to experiment with her style and leaves us mesmerised each time!

So last night, the diva donned a double-toned shimmery metallic saree and boy, we are literally drooling over her perfectly styled look. The saree had a plain shimmery falling pallu while the bottom drape was pale pink in colour and had intricate golden and silver thread work over it. Teamed up with statement jewellery and subtle make-up, Shilpa’s overall look was royal AF! Have a look!

Stunning? Isn’t it?

By the way, this also reminded us of Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes look which she carried way back in 2016.

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan were also present to express gratitude to the Mumbai Police force.