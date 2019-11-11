Shilpa Shetty Revealed How She Reacted When Raj Kundra Had Proposed Her With “Just A 5 Carat” Ring

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra make for one of the most beautiful couples of the B-town. They have been married for years now, yet they share the same amount of warmth and admiration. They have been giving us marital goals for almost two decades now. And we can only see love growing fonder between the two. This sort of love encourages one and all to believe in love. The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2009. And they were blessed with a baby boy, Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.

A few days ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary Shilpa Shetty had appeared on Romedy Now’s “The Love Laugh Live Show’ where she recalled Raj Kundra’s proposal with just a 5-carat ring. She had stated, “He’d booked out the whole banqueting hall at The Grand. A bit OTT… he had like these violinists playing… He conned me into it, He said we are having lunch at a friend’s place so dress up well. Not casually, just dress up well and my sister told me to wear red, so it was already planned. He told me from Mumbai we are going to this really cool place. I had no clue, but he had already asked my parents. So, the setting was all there and the cloche opened, and he did propose in the last course, dessert and it was this diamond ring.”

She further went on to reveal that she took a while to say ‘yes’ because she never expected Raj to propose her with a 5 karat ring. She had said, “It was a 5-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic here, but I was like it’s just 5 carats. So, I took a while to say yes because I was like ‘This is not what I imagined’. No no, I was just joking… So, he was like, because I took 2 seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger’, that’s Raj for you. So, I said yes there.”

On February 8, 2019 a sweet melody by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan featuring Anita Hasnandani and Rohit Reddy and directed by Raj Kundra was released. The storyline was inspired by Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s love story. Sharing a collage from their ‘real proposal moment’ to its recreation still from the song Shilpa had captioned the post as, “Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a “ring” under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting , Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then.”

She had further added, Seeing you recreate that shot in #Teriyaad (your 1st directorial venture) just made me sooo mushy.. lots of memories.. Cookie you are my Valentine now and forever..Congratulations on another feather in your cap @rajkundra9, Congratulations @muzikonerecords @robin_behl14. @anitahassanandani @rohitreddygoa loved you in the song.. thank you for being part of it.. you guys are sooo special #lovewins #love #happiness #gratitude #music #musicvideo #musicvideodirector #hubbylove #proud.”

In an interview with Filmfare Raj couldn’t stop praising his ladylove and had stated, “It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I’d love her to be my life partner. She’s got an angelic side to her. Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. She’s a great housewife. She’s a supermom! She’s the wind beneath my wings and I try to be her support system. We are each other’s strengths.”

We wish Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra a lifetime of togetherness!