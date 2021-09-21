A few hours after her husband Raj Kundra was released on bail in a pornographic case in which he was arrested, Shilpa Shetty shared a message on Instagram Stories. Shilpa’s message is about the “beautiful things” after a “bad storm”.

“Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,” the quote read and was attributed to Roger Lee.

On Monday, a district court in Mumbai released Rajkundra on bail. He was the main defendant in a pornographic film case in which he was arrested two months ago. The judge approved his bail request after bail of 50,000. He and 11 others were arrested by the police on suspicion of making pornographic films on July 19.

Shilpa visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and asked for blessings. The pictures and video show her riding to the shrine on horseback. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Shilpa has not directly discussed the case or Raj since his arrest, except when she shared her statement on the matter on social media. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she had said.

After a short break after Raj was arrested, Shilpa was again busy judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4 with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She recently appeared in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, and her next movie will be Nikamma, with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.