Shilpa Shetty Shared Photos Of Her Photoshoot For The First Time, After Her Husband’s Arrest With A Strong Message

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared her photoshoot on social media for the first time after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case. She looks very beautiful in the picture that Shilpal shared on her Instagram. Shilpa is wearing a blue sari with floral design, matching blouse and jewellery.





Shilpa’s Instagram followers and fans are giving different reactions to this picture of her. Many people have showered their love for Shilpa. One user wrote, We love you Shilpa. Another user wrote, “You are looking killer, Shilpa”. Fans are also supporting what Shilpa has written in the caption of her Instagram post. Shilpa wrote, “There is no force more powerful than a determined woman.” Let us tell you that Shilpa is currently the judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She recently returned to the sets after a long gap.



Shilpa Shetty said that women still have to fight for their rights, identity and children. When she hears the story of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, she sees a reflection of society. She said that whenever she thinks of Rani of Jhansi, she feels that the face of the society is visible. Because, even today a woman has to fight for her rights.

One has to fight for his existence and that of his children. He said that the story of Rani Lakshmi Bai gives women the power to fight. In fact, Rani of Jhansi was a superwoman. Who fought all his life. Sussanne Khan has also commented below Shilpa Shetty’s photo. He has written completely giving his support to Shilpa’s point.





Shilpa was recently seen in the reality show Super Dancer 4. This photo appears to have been clicked on the same day. In this show, Shilpa after watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai spoke about how women have to fight for their rights. We all know Shilpa Shetty is going through hard times.