Shilpa Shetty Shares Cute Video Of How Her Kids Play & Fight During Playtime; Calls Them Her Stressbusters!

On the occasion of Children’s Day, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video of her kids. She has two kids. Her son is Viaan. He is 10 years old. Her daughter is Samisha. She is two years old. The video showed Viaan and Samisha playing on the floor. Samisha pulled his hair. He screamed “Mumma Mumma” for help.

Shilpa captioned it, “These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life… this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children’s Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world! #ChildrensDay2022 #kids #blessings #grateful #GodIsKind #MondayMotivation.”

Shilpa’s friend commented, “Adorable! Enjoy these lovely moments as the babies tend to grow up very very fast.” Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Happy children’s day!”

Fans commented, “Choooo cute…god bless,” “Oh my god they are so cute,” “naughty,” “Ur daughter is such a cutie pie and ur son an ideal elder brother,” “Adorable! Enjoy these lovely moments as the babies tend to grow up very very fast,” “Happy children’s day, ayse hi haste raho” etc.

She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. She gave birth to Viaan in 2012. They welcomed Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy. Samisha was born after three attempts. She said, “We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”