Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Meals In A Day; Fans Say, “It’s The Secret Of Her Fitness”

We know actors often follow a strict diet and exercise routine. Some people think actors eat less to maintain their physique. But that may not be the case, and Shilpa Shetty is here to prove it. In the latest video, which the actress shared on her Instagram profile, Shilpa Shetty enjoys a variety of meals. At the beginning of the video, various bowls of fruit and a cup of tea were included. “My tea is not food, it is a celebration,” She said of his tea.

You can see Shilpa Shetty eating breakfast while she gets ready for the shoot. Her employees hear the question of this is the 1st meal of the day. Shilpa Shetty was quick to respond and said it was a snack, not a meal.

In the video’s caption, the actress said, “Who says I eat too many meals a day? Babloo doesn’t seem to agree. That’s all”.

The video was posted just a day ago and since then it has been viewed 1.2 million times and has received many likes and comments. One netizen commented on the video saying, “It’s great to see stars promoting good videos because most of us think diet makes videos perfect.” Another person said, “It doesn’t matter how much food you eat a day. Everything about the food I see in this video is very healthy!! And this is the most important thing. The secret to healthy skin and body. the secret of amazing beauty and body shape. Recently, She recovered from her fractured leg.