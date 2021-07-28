These days actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is in jail for making a porn film. Last Friday, the police had reached his house with Raj Kundra, where Shilpa Shetty was also questioned by the police. On seeing Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty shouted at him.

During this, the police also took the statement of Shilpa Shetty. The police searched the house where Raj Kundra lived with his wife Shilpa and children. According to reports, during this time there has been a heated argument between Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. While recording the statement, Shilpa Shetty started crying bitterly in front of the policemen.

The sources in Mumbai police added, “Shattered Shilpa told Kundra that due to his actions the family name is getting defamed and their endorsements in the industry are being canceled and the family is facing huge financial losses. She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society.”

Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it,” said sources.

Shilpa told her husband Raj Kundra innocent during interrogation. Shilpa has also said that erotica is completely different from porn. Not only this, but Shilpa has also claimed that her husband Raj Kundra is not involved in the business of porn films.

Let us tell you that on July 19, Raj Kundra was detained by the Mumbai Police on charges of indulging in the business of porn films. Apart from them, 10 more people have been detained. According to reports, Raj Kundra had invested a huge amount in the business of porn films and he was also earning huge profits from it.

The matter was heard in court today. Raj Kundra has been sent to jail for 14 days by the court.