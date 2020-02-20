Shilpa Shinde Warns Those Trending #ShilpaTrophyWapasKaro, Shilpians Says ‘fod ke rakh denge’

Share

Shilpa Shinde has been very vocal about her unhappiness when Sidharth Shukla won and took the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 home. She had always been rooting for Asim Riaz’s victory and before the finale, she even revealed that she had dated Sidharth Shukla in the past and it was a very abusive relationship. Now that Sidharth Shukla’s won, she has constantly tweeted that the show is fixed and the makers and Colors was biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

Shilpa revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla and even shared audio of a phone call she had with him. We could hear Sidharth talking rudely to Shilpa. Later, she went on to say that she’ll give her trophy back if Sidharth Shukla wins. Post his victory, his fans started trending #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro’. However, Shilpa has a befitting reply to give to her haters.

Now, Shilpa Shinde has come out to say that she is not afraid of anyone. As the fans are now asking for her trophy, she says that his fans agree that Sidharth is ‘galat’. Shilpa Shinde further says that nobody should call for a war with her fanclubs – Shilpians, otherwise, ‘fod ke rakh denge’.