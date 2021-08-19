Shilpa shines on the sets of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’

We bring you the pictures of Shilpa Shetty, who returned to the sets of her dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ after a month. These are the special pictures that came out of the shooting of the show and seeing these pictures you will get an idea of how big this weekend is going to be in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Shilpa Shetty will be seen smiling in front of the camera again after forgetting her family’s sorrows and will tell people that the show must go on. If sources on the sets are to be believed, this weekend’s dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ will showcase moral stories from Amar Chitra Katha and apart from dancing to the songs of the contestants of ‘Indian Idol Season 12’ with the best dancers from across the country. There will be fun too.





The glimpses that came during the shooting of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ have ensured that this weekend’s episode will present the stories of Amar Chitra Katha through dance. Not only this, the audience will also get to see the Indian Idol Season 12 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukh Priya in the presence of the contestants dancing to their own tunes.



While watching all these scintillating and passionate performances, this time on the sets of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, many new things were seen. The makers of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ have made special arrangements to show the stories of celebrities like Prithviraj Chauhan, Savitribai Phule, Draupadi, Rani Laxmibai, who were the inspirations of Indian history. From showcasing stories of many more such as celebrities to dancing to the songs of the contestants of Indian Idol Season 12, this weekend’s episodes have been shot for a tremendous amalgamation of storytelling, dance, and music.



The latest episodes of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ will have a lot for the viewers. On one occasion, during the shooting, judge Geeta Kapoor became very emotional and during the shooting of a sequence, the three judges were seen saluting the contestants by climbing the ladder after applauding them. Apart from this, a lot of jugaads are going to be seen in this show.

The moment also came during the shoot when Geeta Kapoor thanked the stage of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ as she found a good brother like Paritosh Tripathi in it. On this occasion, she was also seen tying Rakhi to Paritosh.



