Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Chahar Emerged In An Ugly Fight- Exclusive

As Bigg Boss season 16 proceed further, the twist and turns are high-notch. All the contestants are giving their best to increase the excitement and interest of the audience towards the show. Ugly fights, arguments and discussions are the ornaments of the show. Some of the contents are on high energy like Priyanka, Archna, Shiv and Abdu Rozik while others are playing safe like Sumboli, Sajid and Ankit. They hardly take any action in arguments and discussions. On the other hand, Priyanka is seen taking part in every ‘ Mudda’ in the house which made her highlights the show. Some of them liked her while most of the housemates found it irritating.

As the Shanivaar ka Vaar will going to telecast today, the makers released the promo. The promo features Archna, Sumboli and Saundarya sitting in front of Salman Khan for the elimination. Salman asked them to choose the one trustworthy contestant for them. On the other hand, Sajid, Priyanka and Gautam are standing in front of a Buzzer for elimination. Salman was also seen lashing out at Sajid Khan for having no interest in the show.

The promo features a huge fight between Priyanka and Shiv. Shiv angrily lashes out at Priyanka for her interpretation of every topic related to her or anyone. Priyanka fights back and shows him a finger that triggers Shiv a lot. Shiv come closer to Priyanka and Ankit come in support of her and pushed him back. That triggers the argument between Shiv and Ankit as well. Other housemates, work as peacemakers to make the situation calm.