Shiv Thakare To Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’? Know What He Said!

The new season of Colors TV’s reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has been making headlines for quite some time now. The excitement among the viewer’s regarding the contestants of the show is increasing with each passing day. Now an update has come about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The news of the participation of many popular TV stars in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13’ is being heard.

The First Contestant Of The Confirmed Show

Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show has got its first confirmed contestant. Yes, Shiv Thakare, who grabbed headlines from ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is going to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In an interview given to a media organization, Shiv himself has revealed that he is a part of the new season of the show.





Shiva said, “Wanted to be a part of a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It is not just about facing your fears. It makes you realize your inner strength. Being a part of this show is nothing less than a dream come true for me. No. I have overcome many fears in my life and now I am more excited to face the dangers in the show under the guidelines of action guru Rohit Shetty.”

Shiv further added that “After Bigg Boss this show has always been on my bucket list and I believe Bappa has fulfilled my wish. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am looking forward to putting my mental and physical fitness on the show.” Ready for a test of strength.”

Let us tell you that for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, the names of Mohsin Khan, Munawar Farooqui, Surbhi Jyoti, Ulka Gupta, Surbhi Chandana, Anjali Arora, Nakul Mehta, Erica Fernandes, Disha Parmar, Prince Narula, Asim Riaz are included. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the makers of the show yet.