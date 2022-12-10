Shivangi Joshi Refutes Rumors Of Dating Her Balika Vadhu 2 Co-Actor Randeep Rai; Here’s What She Said!

Rumors and speculations are a part and parcel of showbiz. And when it comes to dating news, it spreads like wildfire in a matter of minutes. The recent celebrities who got linked to each other are Balika Vadhu co-stars- Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. The two have already won accolades for their crackling on-screen chemistry.

It all started when a leading portal claimed that Joshi and Rai are seeing each other from the past three months and are still going strong. It stated that both of them were cordial during the shoot of their show which wrapped up earlier this year. But it was not love at first sight for the duo. In fact, cupid struck much later to the pair. “They have been spotted outside each other’s buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits,” added the source.

However when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was contacted to comment on it, she cleared the air by denying all these reports. She simply said that it is not true and she is clueless as to where all of it is coming from.

Even Randeep put these speculations to rest by calling Shivangi a ‘friend’. “I have very few friends and she is one of them,” quoted the Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai actor.

Professionally, Shivangi was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 while Randeep appeared in the film Saroj Ka Rishta alongside Shahid Kapoor’s half sister Sanah Kapur and Gaurav Pandey.