SHIVANI SAXENA- “GOODWILL AMBASSADOR” MRS. DELHI NCR 2019*

Shivani Saxena is a Proud Mother, a Fashion lecturer, an aspiring Fashion Designer and a Freelance Model. She has

been awarded with the the coveted title of “Goodwill Ambassador” Mrs. Delhi NCR Ravishing 2019 organised by Glamour Gurgaon.

Besides her flashing modelling career, Shivani has been active in the field of teaching fashion designing & Merchandising in the premium institutes like ATDC, IIFT, ILADA Gurgaon and now she is a lecturer at IPW, New Delhi. She feels that a good sense of fashion and its core aesthetics has groomed her to become a woman of substance

After a successful career helping students and aspiring fashion designers, Shivani now herself aspires to become a top model and a fashion diva in the fields of modelling and acting. She believes that being in a pageant is not just about beauty but it’s

more about service to the community, being a role model and making a difference. It’s about being proud of your

city. It’s all what you want to put into it.

In her modeling avatar, she wants to specially thank Mrs. Barkha Nangia (Director, Glamour Gurgaon) who she feels

is a visionary and new age business woman in the world of beauty and fashion.

To quote Shivani in her own words “I would

like to confess that it was Barkha Nangia who made me realize my real potential as a Model and Active Fashionista who could not only take part in Mrs. Delhi NCR but also win a title. She believed in me becoming a fashion Icon…Thanks Ms. Barkha for your vision and belief in me makes me go Very Confident and go to Conquer the World..

Shivani is available for shoots and modelling opportunities and can be

reached at;

[email protected]

Instagram id- shivanisaxena1411