Shloka Mehta Ambani Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Her Pretty Red Dress; Gives Fashion Inspiration

Shloka Mehta became the badi bahu of the Ambani family by marrying the eldest son Akash Ambani. The couple had a breathtakingly beautiful wedding ceremony and everyone, from foreign delegates and CEOs to Bollywood stars marked their presence at the ceremony. The luxury and extravaganza saw at the wedding made people wish to be a part of the Ambani family.

Akash and Shloka got engaged in June 2018 and had the grandest of them all engagement party in Mumbai. While the couple was expected to tie the knot in December the same year, his twin sister Isha Ambani also declared her love for Anand Piramal and the Isha-Anand took the centre stage in December. The two had their wedding a year post their engagement in March 2019.

And since then, Shloka Mehta is stealing the show with her looks and kind nature. This time the elder bahu was seen wearing a gorgeous red babycone dress with all donned makeup. In the pictures, Shloka looked stunning in a single shoulder red lace mini dress which she has complemented with floral diamond danglers with white Greek-style slippers. Shloka’s makeup artist Ojas Rajani shared the following pictures:

Shloka is often spotted doing social work. As per the pictures that were shared on one of her fan pages, Shloka Mehta was seen taking a team of volunteers to paint the Sandhurst railway station in Mumbai during 2016. The railways station is situated on the Central and Harbour lines of the Mumbai Suburban Railway division and it is the third stop from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

In the three pics that were shared, Shloka could be seen busy painting the railway station on behalf of a pan city drive to make the railway station beautiful. She was seen in a white printed t-shirt and track bottoms and without any kind of make-up. She was seen along with her colleagues/volunteers who were seen painting the British Era railway station. For this move, Shloka has received a lot of appreciation as well.