Shloka Mehta Is All Gujarati Vibe At Isha Ambani’s Home; Her Bond With Son Is Unmissable!

Akash Ambani’s wife, Shloka Mehta Ambani radiated a Gujarati vibe for ‘nanad’ Isha Ambani’s welcome party. An unseen picture from the same is doing rounds all over the internet.

Shloka Mehta caught netizens’ attention as she gave pure Gujarati desi vibes in a traditional attire. Shloka Mehta marked her stunning entry at her nanad Isha Ambani’s residence. The picture which is going viral depicts Shloka’s affectionate bond with son, Prithvi Ambani.

Shloka Mehta Ambani and her son, Prithvi Ambani’s picture

No matter where Shloka Mehta is, her eyes are always on her baby. She has an infinite amount of love for her son like every mother has. Her son looked at something in an awe, while Shloka smiled at her in amusement.

Shloka opted for an Indo-western outfit for Isha Ambani’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna’s welcome party. She chose her outfit following the traditional Gujarati culture. Her ensemble featured a beautiful printed skirt which had scallop detailing on its hem. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a diamond neckpiece. Shloka Mehta twinned with her son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. The munchkin looked adorable in a yellow colored kurta which had intricate threadwork.

For those who don’t know, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted a lavish birthday bash for Prithvi. Their son turned two years old on December 10, 2022. The doting father, Akash Ambani looked stunning in a casual blue t-shirt paired with jeans. Shloka Mehta looked elegant in a striper skater dress. The birthday boy, Prithvi donned a red-hued checkered shirt and a pair of jeans.