Shoaib Ibrahim Recalls Dipika Kakar’s Delivery; Reveals Having No Guts To Watch His Premature Baby!

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, a well-known television couple, are on cloud nine as they have embraced parenthood for the first time in their lives. For those who are unaware, Dipika gave birth to a premature baby boy on June 21, 2023. However, Shoaib and Dipika’s baby was scheduled in the month of July this year. Dipika and Shoaib’s premature baby has been kept in an incubator under keen observation. The new parents have now updated their fans on the baby’s health condition and their eventual feelings after the son was born. Dig right into the story to know more.

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar Disclose Their Premature Baby’s Health

Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently disclosed their newborn baby’s health update who was born premature. The actor opened up mentioning that her wife, Dipika Kakar has been enduring bouts of anxiety, depression and emotional imbalance after she gave birth to the baby via C-section delivery. The stitches which were given to her had left a great deal of pain in her body.

Shoaib then talked about the fact of his baby’s health who is lately kept in the incubator. The couple often pay visits to their newborn twice a day. The actor further mentioned that except Dipika no one has held the baby in their arms. The team of doctors have only allowed the parents to meet him.

Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Delivery Process

After gaining an insight into his husband’s conversation, Dipika too felt unable to control herself and went public about her delivery procedure. Shoaib felt nervous and stayed beside Dipika throughout the process of her delivery. Well, as per reports, Dipika’s intuition already told her that she will deliver a baby boy which happened to be true. Shoaib talked about his feelings of being unable to see his premature baby initially. He stated:

“I had no guts to go and see him initially, but now that the baby is recovering, I am feeling better.”

If reports are to be believed, Shoaib is planning to quit his recent show. The actor is looking forward to take care of his wife’s post-pregnancy journey effectively. The couple missed having their maternity photoshoot done as they were expecting the baby’s arrival in July. Dipika was laughing while she was in pain one day before the baby’s arrival.