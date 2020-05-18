Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are a cute couple that got married in 2018. They had a beautiful wedding despite the religious difference and are loved by everyone. Now, there have been many people who have shown their little mentality on this couple’s interfaith relationship. Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim came across another person who asked him why his wife Dipika Kakar is always seen wearing a salwar kameez and if Shoaib’s family forces her to dress conservatively.

In a Q&A session with the fans on Instagram, Shoaib answered quite a few questions thrown at him by his fans, and even this question popped up, where a fan asked, “Deepika Ji hamesha Salwar suit mein kyun hoti hai kya… aapki family force karti hai?” To which Shoaib replied, “iska jawab main aapko dena zaroori nahi samjhta. Sach main janta hu meri wife janti ….baki jiski jaisi soch waise hi sawal🙏 upar wala aapko khush rakhe”.

During this holy week of Ramzan, Dipika is seen in nothing but Indian outfits but still the followers had to ask such stupid questions. Shoaib and Deepika often stay in the headlines for their social media pics. Recently, their clicks from Ramzan celebration was quite viral.