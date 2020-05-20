Sasural Simar Ka actors, Deepika and Shoaib make one of the most lovely couple of the telly town. Being a television star or a celebrity has its own share of perks and loss, there are certain boundations and struggles that these daily soap actors have to deal with every day. All their fans love to invade their privacy. They want to know all about their favourite star’s personal life.

As everyone is facing lockdown these days, Shoaib conducted ‘Ask me Anything’ on his official Instgram handle. During this QnA, a fan asked him, “Deepika Ji hamesha Salwar suit mein kyun hoti hai kya… aapki family force karti hai?” To which Shoaib replied, “iska jawab main aapko dena zaroori nahi samjhta. Sach main janta hu meri wife janti ….baki jiski jaisi soch waise hi sawal🙏 upar wala aapko khush rakhe”.

Dipika shares an amazing bond also with her sister in law and mother in law. She even expresses her love for them in her insta post. From indulging in adorable social media PDA, to showering words of gratitude and love, they have ticked all the right boxes when it comes to family and bonding. We still haven’t forgotten the special poem that Saba wrote for her dear bhabhi on Dipika’s first birthday after marriage.

During this holy week of Ramzan, Dipika is seen in nothing but Indian outfits but still the followers had to ask such stupid questions. Shoaib and Deepika often stay in the headlines for their social media pics. Recently, their clicks from Ramzan celebration was quite viral. Shoaib Ibrahim Shuts Slam A Troll Who Tell Him That His Family Forces Dipika Kakar To Wear Salwar Kameez.