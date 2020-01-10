SHOCKING! Aamir Ali And Sanjeeda Shaikh Have A Four-Month-Old Daughter? Details Inside

It’s really sad when someone can go from being your everything to a complete stranger within a short span of time. While we truly believe that nothing is more important than being in love and it is okay to walk out of the marriage as soon as you realize that things are not working and it’s better to let go. Something similar is happening to one of the most loved and adored couples of the telly town, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Not only the two seemed made for each other but they have always managed to give couple goals to the Millenials with their camaraderie.

But as per the latest reports, Aamir and Sanjeeda’s marriage has hit the rock bottom as they are not living together and are even contemplating a legal separation. And now as per a recent Bombay Times report, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh are proud parents to a four-month-old baby daughter and apparently, they had opted for surrogacy.

Revealing details about the differences in the marital life of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh a source had shared with a media portal, “Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile.” But when Hindustan Times had contacted Aamir to comment on the same, he had clarified, “All was Ok.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda were best of friends who took their relationship to the next level after a period of time. Recalling their first date Sanjeeda had once shared, “It was very informal since we were just friends then. We went for dinner and were later joined by a couple of friends for the movie. So, it was very casual nothing romantic or out of the blue. I wonder now if that really was a date!”

Sharing the moments when he had proposed to Sanjeeda he had shared, “Sanjeeda always wanted to marry me, but I was s*** scared about marriage. I was happy with the way our relationship was going. The mere thought of marriage gave me sleepless nights though my mom used to poke me almost every day to get married to Sanjeeda. And after being together for a very long time ek din mera woh darr finally chala gaya, and it was that day when I surprised her by proposing to her on my knees. Earlier we used to discuss marriage, but very rarely. So, she was completely surprised.”

We really hope that this is just a lover’s tiff and the couple reunites soon!