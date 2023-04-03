Shocking: Actress Sara Ali Khan Is Looking For A “Andha And Pagal” To Marry; Scroll Down!

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill treated her fan with a conversation with Sara Ali Khan. As the show, ‘Desi Vibes’ premiered its last episode featuring Sara Ali Khan, Sara’s go candid. The two are known for their unfiltered endless talks and innocent smile. They both go candid while talking about their experiences and indulging in a fun conversation. During the chat, Shehnaaz also inquired about the marriage plan of the Gaslight actress Sara Ali Khan.

Sara eventually responded that she was looking for a “Andha and a pagal” after initially attempting to dodge the issue (blind and crazy). When prompted to expand, the Gaslight actor added that there is a potential that the individual may flee if he learns who she is in real life. Sara became upset, prompting the host to wonder if she was crying, and Shehnaaz acknowledged that it’s difficult for males to deal with ladies like them. Sara later admitted that while she does want to be married, she is not in a rush.

She was also persuaded by Shehnaaz Gill to discuss her “royal background.” She chuckled and responded that she had never seen anything like this before when the woman inquired as to whether nawab palaces had dozens of workers there and even a pool with flowers. Although coming from a royal family, she made light of the fact that she wasn’t given these advantages, calling herself a “fool.”

It is rare to find a read that is this engrossing, especially in this genre. Every character has depth, depths, and nuances in this incredibly rich and exciting world, and it’s fascinating to explore those, she continued. Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh are also featured in Gaslight.