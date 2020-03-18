Shocking: BB 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale, Ditching All Contestants For Sidharth Shukla; Deets Inside

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

As Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra offered reality show name Mujhse Shaadi Kroge has a somewhat receiving a very low response and reaction from the viewers. The show that highlights Bigg Boss 13 former contestants, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, hasn’t been the achievement it was relied upon to be. Many feel that the show is wasting the time of the viewers and has nothing to do with the actual concept. One thing that has not gone unnoticed on this show as well is Sidharth Shukla on the show. His name manifests once in a while. It is Shehnaaz Gill who says that she is in profound uneven love with Sidharth Shukla.

While both the shows have a ton in comparative the TRP’s of the show are not the equivalent. While Bigg Boss used to be one of the top TRP ranked show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is not up to the mark.

Shehnaaz, who turned out to be a most entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside Paras Chhabra, where they were holding their Swayamvar. Everybody was holding on to see who these on-screen characters pick as their married partners.

Shehnaaz Gill, Punjabi singer/entertainer decided to exit as opposed to getting somebody among the contenders. You read it right! While the finale was being shot and Shehnaaz was on the stage, prepared to declare the name, the on-screen character stated, “I might not want to pick any of them as my heart beats for Sidharth Shukla and nobody can have his spot.”

All things considered, the individuals who were following the show would not be extremely amazed as in one of the recent episodes, Shehnaaz admitted about her present affections for Sidharth Shukla. However, it’s hard to say if Shukla shows any interest after his statement of not wanting Gill as her Friend even!