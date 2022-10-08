Shocking! Minor Was Assigned To ‘Eliminate’ Bollywood Star Salman Khan

Two terror suspects, including a minor, have been detained by the Delhi Police in association with the RPG attack on the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police on May 9. According to investigators, the youngster was also assigned to ” eliminate” actor Salman Khan. In addition to the minor, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained another person, Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the August 4 IED recovery in Haryana, according to the police.

The police say that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate asked a juvenile, Deepak Surakpur (who is now absconding), and Monu Dagar (who is in jail) to “eliminate” actor Salman Khan. On May 9, an attack was made on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali with a rocket-propelled grenade. After investigating, the police found that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, a senior police officer said.

The police have identified the two attackers as a juvenile from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak from Surakhpur, Haryana. Furthermore, it was found that Harvinder Singh, aka Rinda, a gangster-turned-ISI stooge, was responsible for planning the assault.

They stated that Rinda’s name had already come up concerning the grenade attack on the Crime Investigation (CIA) headquarters i n Nawanshahr following earlier this year’s capture of four alleged terrorists with ties to Pakistan in Haryana’s Karnal.

The officer added that the juvenile was also wanted in connection with the killings of gangster Rana Kandowalia outside a private hospital in Amritsar on August 4 of last year and builder Sanjay Biyani on April 5 in Nanded, Maharashtra. Kandowalia was the primary shooter for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the officer said.

The connection between Rinda and Landa has already been made public with the kidnapping of the minor and the arrest of Singh. According to the authorities, Arshdeep was being attended to by Landa while Rinda was handling the minor. The minor revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi assigned him, Surakhpur, and Dagar the responsibility of getting rid of Salman Khan. Later, Kandowalia was decided as their key goal instead of Khan. Other incidences that the pair have reported are being investigated, according to police.