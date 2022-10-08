Shocking! Minor Was Assigned To ‘Eliminate’ Bollywood Star Salman Khan
Two terror suspects, including a minor, have been detained by the Delhi Police in association with the RPG attack on the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police on May 9. According to investigators, the youngster was also assigned to ” eliminate” actor Salman Khan. In addition to the minor, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained another person, Arshdeep Singh, in connection with the August 4 IED recovery in Haryana, according to the police.
The police say that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate asked a juvenile, Deepak Surakpur (who is now absconding), and Monu Dagar (who is in jail) to “eliminate” actor Salman Khan. On May 9, an attack was made on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali with a rocket-propelled grenade. After investigating, the police found that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, a senior police officer said.
The police have identified the two attackers as a juvenile from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak from Surakhpur, Haryana. Furthermore, it was found that Harvinder Singh, aka Rinda, a gangster-turned-ISI stooge, was responsible for planning the assault.