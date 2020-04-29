Irrfan Khan, a prominent name in the Bollywood fraternity, has passed away. He was just 54 and has won his fight against cancer last year. However, he had colon infection and was admitted in the ICU last night. However, there are news that the actor is no more now. In 2018, the actor had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Just before releasing his last film ‘Angrezi Medium’ had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

Irrfan Khan who was born in Jaipur started his acting career with Television. He was a part of Doordarshan’s shows like Chanakya, Shrikant, and more. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). The actor was also involved in several international blockbusters such as Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.

Irrfan served the acting industry for more than thirty years and his death has left a void that can never be filled. Irrfan, for his contribution to cinema, was also awarded Padma Shri in the year 2011. He was considered to be one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever produced and his death has come as a great loss to the film fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.