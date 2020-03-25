Shocking News: This Bollywood Actress Is Stuck In Coronavirus-Hit Italy, Says ‘Main yahan akeli fasi hoon’

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The coronavirus outbreak is certainly shocking and has brought the world to a standstill. There are many people who have been affected by the outbreak and countries that are going through a huge loss. Italy was the worst hit by Coronavirus and saw thousands of death. Now, we have shocking news that one from our Bollywood fraternity is stuck in Italy.

Popular Bollywood singer Shweta Pandit is currently stuck in Italy, as it is her second home with Italian producer husband, Ivano Fucci. Recently, the singer took to her Instagram and shared a lengthy video sharing her ordeal of staying in a country with a massive number of coronavirus cases. She narrates her horrific experience by saying, “Doston mein khud pichle ek mahine se apne kamre se bahar nahi nikli hoon, aur yeh usse pehle jab yahaki government ne lockdown announce kiya tha. Kyuki jab hume pata chala ki ek aisi bimari yaha fel chuki hai, jiska hume pata bhi nahi ki yeh kab hua aur kisse milne se hua aur yeh ek sadharan sa sardi, zukham hai ya kuch aur. Jab tak aadmi apne doctor ke paas jata hai, apne hospital jaata hai, tab usse pata chalta hai ki usse ICU ki zarurat hai, usse oxygen ki zarurat hai aur kuch hi din baad uski death bhi hojati hai.”

“Bahut dukh ke saath yeh main keh rahi hoon ki kyuki yeh khud yaha Italy mein maine dekha hai, aap sab ne news mein bhi dekha hoga ki 1000-2000 nahi, more than 8000 lives have been claimed so far. Main jab subah uthti hoon, toh mujhe sirf ambulance ki aawaz aati hai aur yeh bahut dukh ke saath keh rahi hoon. Logon ne Bharat se mujhe kahi phone bhi kiye, meri kheriyat puchi uske liye main sabki shukraguzar hoon. Bhagwaan ka aashirwaad hai ki main theek hoon, apne ghar ke andar hoon aur surakshit hoon apne parivar ke saath,” continued the singer.

Here’s the video:

Shweta further revealed how she wanted to come back to India, to her family, on the occasion of Holi but she couldn’t after situation over there got worse. She also didn’t wanted to get in contact with the virus and bring it to India. “Jab tak hume is bimari ke baare mein pata chala, humne padha, yeh laakhon log tak poch chuka tha. Main nahi chahti aisa bharat mein ho. Main khud Holi ke din apne ghar wapas ane wali thi, apne parivar ke paas, mere mata -pita, mere bhai-behan wahi hai. Main yahan akeli hoon, apne pati ke saath hoon lekin unki yaad mujhe aati hai. Man toh kiya toh main flight pakadke Bharat aajau lekin maine aisa nai kiya kyuki main nahi chahti thi yeh mujhme pochjaye aur mere through waha par aaye,” she said.