Trolls and other self-appointed custodians of celebrities’ morals have expressed a collective outrage at seeing Ranbir Kapoor staying in his own apartment after his father Rishi Kapoor’s death. They argue he should have stayed with his mom to give her solace and company.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor share a beautiful bond for each other. Like a doting son, Ranbir confides in her and Neetu ji like a perfect mommy gives the right advice to her son. Neetu ji turned Ranbir from a carefree boy to a gentleman. And in a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed how his mother had asked him to move out of his father, Rishi Kapoor’s house.

Strange, no? But in a society that believes in the concept of a joint family, Neetu ji thought of letting her son explore the world and understand life which he might miss by living with the luxuries of life in his family home. Scroll down to know the complete story!

But a close friend of the family clears the air. “Has it occurred to these outraged souls that Neetuji may perhaps have asked to be left alone? She is a very strong woman. She doesn’t need her son’s company to confront her grief.”

One hears Ranbir offered to stay home with his mother. But, she preferred to be on her own. However, it isn’t true that Ranbir has moved in with Alia.

“He has his own place. After his dad’s demise, Ranbir is doing a lot of introspection. He hardly speaks to his close friends. He wants to be left alone,” says a friend of the family.

Elaborating a little more, Ranbir had shared that initially, he was a bit hesitant as he was comfortable living with his parents. The actor had shared, “Initially, I was a little hesitant with the idea because I was very comfortable living in the house. My parents have never encroached on my space. I have lots of space in the house. But she was insistent and she wanted me to do it.

Now, I realise that it is one of the best things I have done because there is a sense of ownership you feel when you live on your own.” Ranbir had beautifully expressed how the moving out process helped him turn into a man. He had stated, “In my father’s house, I would always be the boy. In my own house, I can be the man of the house. That transition was very important to me.”

No doubt, Neetu ji is a super mommy!