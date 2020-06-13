While it has been quite a while since Bigg Boss 13 got over, however, the fever doesn’t appear to subside at any point in the near future. Among others, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most discussed members of the show; well, far and away superior when it’s about them together winks. This piece is on the comparative lines civility, Sidharth Shukla’s greatest supporter and previous Bigg Boss victor, Vindu Dara Singh. In his ongoing discussion, the entertainer caused an unstable disclosure concerning To sidnaaz and their, umm, virtual infant. Truly, that is valid!

The video starts with a writer getting some information about when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will get hitched. To which, he kidded and said what marriage, he thought how they have a child also. Vindu then let the cat out of the bag on his discussion with Sidharth Shukla about the equivalent. He uncovered getting some information about it once, who at that point said yes and furthermore imparted his name to Vindu. All things considered, it’s Zoravar Gill Shukla! Indeed, he was additionally referenced during Bigg Boss 13, in the event that all of you recollect. Presently, that is some fiery news about these two!

Sharing his feedback on SidNaaz, Singh included, “Mujhe yeh dikh raha tha Bigg Boss mein ki yeh dono ek dusre ko bahut chahne lage hai. Bahut close hogaye hai aur inki dosti zindagi bhar chalegi aur yeh kabhi tut nahi sakte, chahe yeh shaadi kare, na kare. Be that as it may, they will be there for one another forever.”

All things considered, Vindu Dara Singh is a dear companion of Sidharth Shukla and he remained with him all through the season, regardless of Shukla’s good and bad times as a competitor.