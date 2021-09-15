The Bollywood industry is more about fashion and looks and less about skills, and we all know that! We’ve seen people doing everything possible to stay in the “beauty” criteria set by the industry. We often love these actors because of how they look and how they dress. We see them as a perfect ideal. They look flawless even in their sleep!

But how many of us truly know that this is mostly a facade? We all have flaws that make us perfect. We all have our insecurities. No one is as flawless as they seem on-screen. This article too is about bursting the beauty bubble. The following five actors suffered major hair loss and underwent a hair transplant.

Salman Khan

Shocking isn’t it? Yes, he is not our perfect bhai. He had his insecurities too. In 2002, Salman Khan experienced hair loss. If we believe the reports, Salman underwent unsuccessful hair transplant in India. He later went to Dubai in 2007 and underwent a successful hair transplant by an American surgeon.

Amitabh Bachchan

How can someone stay this perfect and handsome at this age? We all thought this, didn’t we? Who knew the Shahenshah of Bollywood underwent a hair transplant in 2000.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt underwent a hair transplant in the early years of his career after suffering from baldness. In 2013, he underwent a Follicular Unit Transplant procedure in the USA.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar went through a hair transplant and chose Follicular Unit Transplant just like Sanjay Dutt. He was accused of wearing wigs after suffering hair loss.

Govinda

Govinda has been away from Bollywood for a long time. He reportedly took Salman Khan’s advice of undergoing a hair transplant. When he was asked about it, why he went for a transplant and Govinda shrugs, “Arrey, isn’t hair important? Which man would say he is okay with lesser hair on his head?”