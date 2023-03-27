Television actor Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular stars with a huge fan base on social media. He has a massive fan followers from all age groups. He keeps his personal life away from limelight and stays away to speak about it. As per a report in a portal, Vivian has a two-month old daughter. Yes, you read it right!

Vivian Dsena Has A Two-Month Old Daughter

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Madhubala actor is a father to two-month old daughter. He has always kept his personal life private and it’s not only his wedding that he has kept secret but also about his child.

Earlier in March, the same portal reported about his secret wedding with his long-time partner Nouran Aly, who is a citizen of Egypt. A source told the portal that it has seen a picture of the Sirf Tum actor with the baby.

The source said that Nouran often shares pictures of her daughter with close friends on Instagram and the source claimed to have seen pictures of them.

Meanwhile, one of Vivian former co-actor, has also confirmed the rumours to the same portal. He didn’t talk about the baby but said that Nouran was one of Vivian’s fans and she often used to visit their sets and was “quite particular about what angle Vivian’s shots are, what he is wearing and other.”

For the unversed, Vivian Dsena was earlier married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee for five years. They got divorced on December 18, 2021.

Vivian Dsena’s Work Front

On the professional front, he rose to fame with Pyaar Kii Ek Kahani. Later, he worked in several television shows like Madhubala with Drashti Dhami, Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki with Rubina Dilaik.