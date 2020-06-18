Many stars are coming out to respond in their own ways on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Everyone is now turning into a person who could’ve helped the late actor bit couldn’t at that time. On June 14, one of the most gifted on-screen characters from Bollywood industry, Sushant Singh Rajput took his life. The entertainer balanced himself from a roof fan at his Bandra living arrangement. Explanation behind his passing is supposed to be gloom yet it appears the individuals who realized him intently are not prepared to acknowledge it.

Also, one such individual is Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen with him in Chhichhore. Shraddha took to online life to share her sadness over his less than ideal end. Likewise, she shared a couple of pictures.

Now the Chhichore actress, Shraddha took her Instagram a few minutes back and shared a long note describing her memorable moments with him. She wrote, “Being trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void… Sushant…! Dearest Sush…! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune!

I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul into his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pawna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us – he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way…! He was truly, One of a kind… I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush..Shine on…”

The actor also attended his funeral on June 15 at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle. She shared a good bond with the actor and surely will miss her co-actor a lot.