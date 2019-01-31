Shraddha Kapoor welcomes her Ex-Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram by sharing beautiful pic with him

Share

Aditya Roy Kapur just joined picture sharing website, Instagram. He was welcomed by many of his Bollywood friends in their special way. Starting from Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha to many other celebs welcomed their dearest friend Aditya on Instagram. The first picture that was shared by him was with two pretty ladies who persuaded him to join Instagram. The caption he wrote was, “Just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #helloinstagram”. This is the picture he shared:

Well, not only these stars welcomed Aditya. There was one more actress who took all the attention as she welcomed ‘Ye Jawani Hai Deewani’ actor, she was none other than Aditya’s ex-rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha made a photo collage of her pictures with Aditya and posted it on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post sweetly saying, “Look who is heeeeeyuhhhhh! Welcome to insta buddyyyy @adityaroykapuryaitsme” Don’t they make for an amazing duo?

The two, Shraddha and Aditya were co-stars in their first movie, that was Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 in the year 2013, and their pair became an instant hit among the masses. The actors were rumoured to be dating for quite a long time but both denied it blatantly on many occasions. After four years, they were paired against each other in the movie, Ok Jaanu, helmed by Shaad Ali released in the year 2017.

We love this pair off-screen as well as on screen. Do you?