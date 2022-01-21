Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli Talk About Being The Couple In Unpaused 2: Deets Inside!!!

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary laughed upon saying that she and her co-star Priyanshu Painyuli can create chemistry even with a tree. The two talented people have come together to work for the second season of Unpaused, titled “The Couple”. During a conversation about the film, the actress said, “We’ve been hovering around each other for a long time, and I’m glad we got to finally work together on this.”



Unpaused: Naya Safar consists of five short films set during the pandemic. This anthology has brought together various filmmakers, they are: Nagraj Manjule, Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Ayappa K and Nupur Asthana. The movie talk about a couple who’s life changes after Shreya gets laid off from the company. Talking about the film, Nupur said, “Every day there were reports and stories in the newspaper. It was also about your self respect, which gets so deeply shaken for no reason of your own. That kind of really affected me and hence I thought I should address it in a relationship story.”

Talking about film’s plot, Shreya told that Nupur’s way to present the story “was enough of a jumping off point for me to take off from. It’s very nice to be a part of a story that’s reflective of what’s happening outside, a story that’s very current.” During the interaction, Priyanshu said, “During the pandemic, as a couple, you obviously are very emotionally unstable. You’re trying to support one another , not just workwise, but also create that emotional balance, be it a person or woman.”

The anthology was shot in the midst of pandemic. Talking about this project, Priyanshu said, “I realized in some of my previous projects, it took time. We did workshops or the syncing took ten days on set. Over here, I didn’t need to do much to know Nupur’s point, or to possess a chemistry with Shreya.”

Talking about Shreya and Priyanshu, Nupur disclosed that both were completely opposite offscreen in comparison with their couple vibes on-screen.