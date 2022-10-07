Shreya Ghoshal To Embark On Global Tour To Celebrate Two Decades In Music Industry!

Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her two decades anniversary in the Indian film industry in grand style. Check out the specifics here.

Shreya Ghoshal, a popular playback singer, celebrated her 20th year in the Indian film industry today. Shreya Ghoshal must be on cloud nine today, as she celebrates 20 years in the film industry. She has decided to treat her fans on this special occasion by embarking on a world tour.

Recognizing her talent at a young age, she quickly began honing her craft and is now the recipient of numerous awards, including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for her contributions to the music industry.

Ghoshal detailed her itinerary, stating that she will visit Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United States. The singing legend announced that her tour will begin today and end on November 19, 2022.

On September 29, she asked her fans to attend her concerts and purchase tickets. She had written on Twitter, “Hello fans! In October and November, I’ll be performing live in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Amsterdam, and the United States. And this time is extra special because we are celebrating #20yearsofSG. I can’t wait to see everyone!”

According to news agency IANS, Shreya Ghoshal said of her US tour, “This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, In addition to this being my first tour in the US since the pandemic, so it’s a perfect way to commemorate my journey with my fans”.

The popular singer went on to say: “I am honoured to be a part of the concert and to have the opportunity to continue entertaining my fans. I’ve always had an amazing time performing for the warm crowds of the United States, and I’m very excited to return after three years.”

Those interested in learning how she sings should listen to her popular songs such as Ghoomar, Deewani Mastani, Teri Ore, Barso Re, and Dola Re Dola, to name a few.