Shreyas Talpade Says He Wasn’t The First Choice For The Role Of Bahuroopiya In The Film

Some movies find their actor, and this happened to Dor (2006) Shreyas Talpade, even though he was not originally part of the movie.

Recalling his role and working with film producer Nagesh Kukunoor after Iqbal (2005) said that Talpade, who played the role of Bahuroopiya, he is a multi-faceted person who helped Zeenat (Gul Panag) establish Meera (Ayesha Takia). ) Played an important role he says, “It’s been 15 years already. This is unreal. I tend to remember the film, but not the (number of) years.”

He further shares, “There are a lot of things that happened with Dor and around the film. I consider it my personal favorite. It is one of those films that remain special. With Dor, I saw a different Nagesh Kukunoor as a director. I wasn’t the first choice for my character Bahuroopiya in the film.”

The 46-year-old said that the director wanted a senior actor to play this role. “I had formed a rapport with Nagesh after Iqbal and I was like, ‘How can I not be part of the film?’ He told me that he was looking at someone else for the character of Bahuroopiya and offered me to play one of the husbands of the two female characters Zeenat or Meera. But, after a week, he offered Bahuroopiya to me. He told me that since I anyway do a lot of mimicry in real life, I might as well use it in the film,” the actor says.

And there was a cherry on the cake too, for Talpade, in addition to the mimicry. “Nagesh gave me a lot of freedom to improvise. He even told me to write the lines. I improvised a lot while working on Dor. As an actor, if you get the chance to do so, it is all the more special. Plus, shooting in Jodhpur and Pushkar was amazing, too,” he ends.